Grain Foods Foundation Announces New Class of 2027 Trustees and Board Leadership Appointments 

WASHINGTON – The new 2027 class of Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) trustees has been appointed. The new trustees, as well as the appointment of new GFF Board co-chairs and treasurer were announced by Erin Ball, Executive Director of GFF, following GFF’s Jan. 28, 2025, All-Investor and Feb. 4, 2025, Board of Trustees meetings. As GFF advances its strategic goals, these new board members will bring valuable perspectives from across the grain foods industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new member of GFF’s Board of Trustees, Aunt Millie’s, who will be represented by J. Bohn Popp,” said Ball. “Additionally, we are pleased to recognize the re-election of three already-seated members of our Board: Grain Craft (represented by Bruce King), Richardson International (Jim Meyer) and Sosland Publishing (Mike Gude).” The four organizations comprise GFF’s class of 2027 trustees, each serving a three-year term, beginning this year.

At GFF’s third annual All-Investor meeting on Jan. 28, which was held virtually, attendees had the opportunity to vote on the incoming trustees and hear the Executive Director’s report, presented by Ball. Outgoing co-chairs, Angie Goldberg (Ardent Mills) and Lorraine Hale (Bimbo Bakeries USA), addressed the group, as did trustees Rick Oleshak (AB Mauri) and Jim Meyer (Richardson International).

The Executive Director’s report also highlighted the formation of the Grain Foods Research Institute (GFRI), a new 501(c)(3) non-profit organization affiliated with GFF. GFRI will administer the nutrition science research program on behalf of the category.

Ball emphasized the growing need for industry-funded research, given recent uncertainties surrounding federal funding for scientific research. “For this reason, there has been no better time to mobilize industry and private philanthropic resources toward grain foods nutrition science research – and GFRI is perfectly placed to facilitate such funding,” Ball noted.

Additionally, Ball spoke about GFF’s new agency of record, as of May 2024, Wild Hive, which support GFF’s integrated marketing communications efforts. She concluded her remarks by highlighting upcoming industry events where she will be connecting with GFF investors and industry leaders, including the American Society of Baking’s BakingTECH, the North American Millers Association’s Spring Conference and the American Bakers Association’s 2025 Convention.

The Feb. 4 Board of Trustees meeting resulted in the election of new Board co-chairs and treasurer for GFF. The newly appointed officers are:

Grain Foods Manufacturer Co-Chair: Penny Patterson-Smith, SVP & Chief Innovation Officer, Flowers Bakeries, LLC

Miller Co-Chair: Bruce King, Vice President, Sales, Grain Craft

Treasurer: Angie Quinn, CEO, Momentum Group

“I look forward to working with our new co-chairs, together with the whole Board, to continue to execute against our 2023-2026 strategic plan,” said Ball. “I am also grateful for the wise, strategic leadership our past co-chairs, Angie Goldberg, Ardent Mills, and Lorraine Hale, Bimbo Bakeries USA, have provided.”