Green Business Spotlight: Hudson Valley’s Bread Alone Bakery

In the Hudson Valley, sustainability is a commitment shared by shoppers and business owners alike, with many operations taking the initiative to implement responsible sourcing for everything from raw materials to electricity. Our readers recognized Bread Alone Bakery for their decades of eco-conscious practices.

“Bread Alone has been committed to good stewardship of our natural land since we started baking with organic grains more than 35 years ago,” says CEO Nels Leader. “In recent years, we’ve put new focus on addressing climate change with our business. I believe that customers have seen consistent effort from our company for many years.”

In addition to composting all food waste at each of their cafes, Bread Alone is powered in part by a 196-kilowatt solar array on the roof of its main bakery in Kingston—that’s 664 panels, or enough energy to power 25 homes. The business is a member of 1% For the Planet, meaning they commit a minimum of one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes. “I am also very proud that we are an inaugural member of Certified Climate Neutral,” Leader explains. “This means that we reduce the carbon emissions that we can and offset the rest, now and forever.”

