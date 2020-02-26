Grocer Puts 1,800 Jobs at Risk as it Scales Down In-Store Bakeries

More than 1,800 jobs are at risk at Tesco, after the retailer said it would cut staff at its large in-store bakeries to adapt to changing consumer tastes.

The supermarket chain said it would do less baking from scratch in stores from May onwards, and would require fewer bakery staff as a result. Tesco said customers were buying fewer traditional loaves of bread, and are increasingly choosing options such as wraps, bagels and flatbreads instead.

Jason Tarry, the chief executive of Tesco’s UK and Irish business, said: “We need to adapt to changing customer demand and tastes for bakery products so that we continue to offer customers a market-leading bakery range in store.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Guardian