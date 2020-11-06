Growth of Pastry Fillings Market 2020 to 2030, Fact.MR Study

The global pastry fillings market is anticipated to display a healthy 5% CAGR between the 2020 to 2030 forecast period. According to Fact.MR, changes in consumer snacking habits will have a major influence on developments in the pastry fillings market. Pastry filling formulations are changing to emphasize more on nutrition, as consumers are increasingly aware about factors that could potentially impact health. On the other hand, the covid-19 pandemic is also opening doors to conventional pandemics, to increase shelf life, and aid in food security during the crisis period.

“Rising demand for pastry fillings formulations with bake stable characteristics is anticipated to display major growth owing to higher consumer interest in experimenting with unique flavors. Fruit flavors including banana, pomegranate, and cherry, are gaining interest and will influence industry developments in the months ahead,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Pastry Fillings Market- Key Takeaways

Nut-based fillings are displaying rapid growth owing to superior texture, flavor, and nutritional characteristics.

Organic filling ingredients are steadily gaining market share, driven by changes in lifestyle trends among a wider range of consumer demographic.

Developed regions are witnessing higher demand for pastry fillings owing to high consumer bias towards a habit of frequent snacking.

