Growth of Pastry Fillings Market 2020 to 2030, Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR Bakery November 6, 2020

The global pastry fillings market is anticipated to display a healthy 5% CAGR between the 2020 to 2030 forecast period. According to Fact.MR, changes in consumer snacking habits will have a major influence on developments in the pastry fillings market. Pastry filling formulations are changing to emphasize more on nutrition, as consumers are increasingly aware about factors that could potentially impact health. On the other hand, the covid-19 pandemic is also opening doors to conventional pandemics, to increase shelf life, and aid in food security during the crisis period.

“Rising demand for pastry fillings formulations with bake stable characteristics is anticipated to display major growth owing to higher consumer interest in experimenting with unique flavors. Fruit flavors including banana, pomegranate, and cherry, are gaining interest and will influence industry developments in the months ahead,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Pastry Fillings Market- Key Takeaways

  • Nut-based fillings are displaying rapid growth owing to superior texture, flavor, and nutritional characteristics.
  • Organic filling ingredients are steadily gaining market share, driven by changes in lifestyle trends among a wider range of consumer demographic.
  • Developed regions are witnessing higher demand for pastry fillings owing to high consumer bias towards a habit of frequent snacking.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fact.MR

Related Articles

Deli

Ready-to-Eat Soup Sales Soar as Consumer Preference for Convenience Foods Continues to Surge – Fact.MR

March 26, 2019 Fact.MR

According to the study, North America will continue to be one of the leading markets for ready-to-soup over the forecast period. Sales of ready-to-eat soups are relatively higher in countries with harsh winters, and the US with its established food & beverage industry and expansive distribution channels continues to lead the rally. The study opines that ready-to-eat soups will continue to outsell other variants in North America.