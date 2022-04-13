Grupo Bimbo and Barry Callebaut Extend Strategic Supply Agreement

Mexican Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: BIMBOA), the world’s largest baked goods company which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced the renewal of their long-term agreement. The outsourcing agreement, originally signed in 2012, covers chocolate products for Bimbo’s domestic market Mexico. The extended strategic supply agreement includes distribution to Grupo Bimbo in several countries in Central America, the US, Canada and Uruguay, and enables both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth globally.

The parties agreed not to disclose any further terms of the agreement.

(From left to right) Héctor Eduardo Cavazos, Business Development Manager, North LATAM, Barry Callebaut; David Hernández, CPO, Grupo Bimbo; Claudia Camacho, Global Procurement Director, Grupo Bimbo; Steve Woolley, President of Barry Callebaut Americas; Ismael Zavala, Procurement VP Mexico, Grupo Bimbo; Jesus Carlos Valencia, General Director, North LATAM, Barry Callebaut; Hugo Van Der Goes, VP Cocoa, Barry Callebaut, Jin Kim, VP, CFO Americas, Barry Callebaut and Isaac Centellas, Procurement Director Mexico, Grupo Bimbo.

We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a partner to our business for the last years, and we look forward to their support of continued sustainable growth and accomplish our mission of nourishing a better world.

David Hernandez, Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) for Grupo Bimbo

I extend a warm congratulations to Grupo Bimbo on its 75th anniversary. As we extend this long-term supply agreement, I am proud that Barry Callebaut remains one of its strategic partners by enabling their powerful vision for growth.

Steve Woolley, President & CEO Americas of Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut’s reliability and chocolate expertise make it the partner of choice for leading industry players like Grupo Bimbo.

Jesus Carlos Valencia, General Director Latin America North at Barry Callebaut

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 7.2 billion (EUR 6.6 billion / USD 7.9 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, the Zurich- based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,500 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.