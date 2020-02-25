Grupo Bimbo to Attend to Showcase Hero Products and Introduce Sustainability Initiatives at Natural Products Expo West

HORSHAM, Pa. – Grupo Bimbo announced its attendance at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA from March 4-6, 2020. The booth will feature two chefs sampling consumer-favorite products from Oroweat® Organic, Arnold® Organic, Brownberry® Organic, The Rustik Oven™ and Sanissimo® in booth H234 in the Pacific Ballroom:

Oroweat® Organic , Arnold® Organic and Brownberry® Organic will debut its new bread recipes and packaging bringing consumers “Great taste that’s sustainably baked!”. The brand’s combination of environmentally friendly ingredients and baking processes is what makes the difference, allowing its breads to be full of delicious flavors and nutrients. In addition to being USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Plant-based, the brand highlights its sustainability achievements, such as: Using renewable wind energy to bake its breads Cutting 30,000 lbs of plastic in the last year from its Organic bread bags, equaling 2 Million bags saved Using 380 bread delivery trucks that release less smog Donating 1% of its revenues to support environmental causes as members of 1% for the Planet

The Rustik Oven™ will display its three distinct artisan bread varieties that are set to expand nationally in 2020, including Artisan White, Sourdough, and Hearty Grains & Seeds that bring together the great taste and texture of handcrafted bread with the convenience of a bread that lasts. A Non-GMO Project Verified product, made with simple, real ingredients and without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, The Rustik Oven uses a traditional European baking process to develop rich flavor.

Sanissimo® will feature their Salmas® and Salmitas™ oven baked corn crackers. Crafted from a simple recipe of three ingredients, Sanissimo® Salmas® and Salmitas™ are meticulously crafted with quality ingredients and just the right amount of flavor. They're gluten‑free, Non‑GMO Project Verified, and have no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or added sugars.

Representatives from each brand will be at the booth on Wednesday, March 4 from 12 p.m. –6 p.m. and on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, please visit https://grupobimbo.com/en/our-brands.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 198 plants and more than 1,800 sales centers strategically located in 32 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks and confectionery products, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 13,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 3.0 million points of sale, around 59,000 routes and more than 139,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.