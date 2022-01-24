Haddad Promoted to Technical Sales Director for American Pan

Michael Cornelis, Vice President of International Sales for American Pan, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the promotion of Mariana Haddad to Technical Sales Director for American Pan.

Mariana has been with the company since 2013 and has held several key sales positions including Inside Sales Coordinator, Inside Sales Manager, and Regional Sales Manager. She is highly skilled, a dedicated employee, and is also incredibly gifted with fluency in Portuguese, English, French, and Spanish. Mariana is based at American Pan Cainco in Bauru, Brazil.

“Mariana is extremely deserving of this promotion,” states Michael Cornelis. “Her knowledge and expertise are astounding, and she is an incredible asset to both our team and the baking industry as a whole. I know she will continue to do an outstanding job as the new Technical Sales Director.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bundy Baking Solutions