Hanan Products, Pioneer of Whipped Toppings, Icings, and Dessert Fillings, Celebrates 75th Birthday with Giant Cake Display

HICKSVILLE, NY — Third generation, Long Island family company Hanan Products celebrates its milestone birthday and 75 years of product quality and innovation with a celebration at its Hicksville manufacturing facility.

A pioneer of wholesale whipped toppings, icings, and dessert fillings, Hanan has put the icing on an estimated 300 million cakes in supermarket chains and independent bakeries around the world since its founding by Stuart Hanan in 1946.

Here, Stuart’s grandsons and company CFO Paul Hanan and COO Ryan Hanan, address family members, employees, elected officials, business partners, friends, and charity partners, to whom Hanan donated cakes. Representatives from local Boys & Girls Clubs also attended the event, along with Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker.

Hanan continues to innovate today with vegan, gluten-free, clean label, kosher, and traditional products. hananproducts.com