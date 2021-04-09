Hanan Products, Pioneer of Whipped Toppings, Icings, and Dessert Fillings, Celebrates 75th Birthday with Giant Cake Display

Hanan Products Co. Bakery April 9, 2021

HICKSVILLE, NY — Third generation, Long Island family company Hanan Products celebrates its milestone birthday and 75 years of product quality and innovation with a celebration at its Hicksville manufacturing facility.

A pioneer of wholesale whipped toppings, icings, and dessert fillings, Hanan has put the icing on an estimated 300 million cakes in supermarket chains and independent bakeries around the world since its founding by Stuart Hanan in 1946.

Here, Stuart’s grandsons and company CFO Paul Hanan and COO Ryan Hanan, address family members, employees, elected officials, business partners, friends, and charity partners, to whom Hanan donated cakes. Representatives from local Boys & Girls Clubs also attended the event, along with Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker.

Hanan continues to innovate today with vegan, gluten-free, clean label, kosher, and traditional products. hananproducts.com

Related Articles

Bakery

Hanan Products Debuts New Whipped Toppings Featuring Aquafaba and Pea Protein, Both Clean Label and All-Natural, One Revolutionary Vegan Option

Hanan Products Company Bakery September 4, 2020

For nearly 75 years, Hanan Products Company Inc. has offered innovative whipped dessert toppings, icings, and fillings to bakeries across the U.S. and abroad. Now, the company is offering two new products to meet customer demand incorporating breakthrough, natural ingredients as well as incredible taste and performance.