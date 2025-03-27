Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a Love Letter to Serbian Roots

The Cooper Square bakery, which has become a city hotspot since it opened in November, is an homage to the vision of co-owner Miro Uskokovic’s mother, Hani.

In the heart of the East Village, just off of Cooper Square, is Hani’s Bakery and Cafe, one of the neighborhood’s hottest new pastry spots. The bakery, whose name is pronounced “honey’s,” serves around 3,000 customers a week — a tall order for a small, 1,500-square-foot shop. Since it opened in November, the bakery has consistently drawn lines out the door and has garnered online buzz. But Hani’s is more than just a trendy spot — it’s a story 40 years in the making that traces back to former Yugoslavia, where a young boy raised on his mother’s home baking would eventually carry out her unfulfilled dream.

Hani’s is the brainchild of Miro Uskokovic, a former pastry chef of Gramercy Tavern, and his wife, Shilpa, a senior food editor at Bon Appétit magazine. Together, they’ve created not only a bakery, but a storied tribute to the heritage, resilience and flavors that have shaped their lives.

