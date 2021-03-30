Harris Teeter Announces Voluntary Recall of Fresh Foods Market Cookies & Crème Cakes Due to Undeclared Hazelnut

Harris Teeter announced the voluntary recall of Fresh Foods Market items due to undeclared hazelnut.

The items included in the recall are:

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market 8-inch Three-Layer Cookies & Creme Cake UPC: 0007203695224

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Cookies & Creme Cake Halves UPC: 0007203695846

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Cookies & Creme Cake Slices UPC: 0007203695862

Upon notification of this recall by its supplier, Rise Baking Company, Harris Teeter promptly removed the product from its shelves.

Shoppers who purchased one or more of these items and have an allergy or sensitivity to hazelnut should not consume them. Instead, they should return items to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

Harris Teeter is using transactional data to identify shoppers who may have purchased the product as well as listing complete information on the homepage of harristeeter.com.

Of the nearly 29,000 transactions which occurred within the recall timeframe, Harris Teeter has initiated contact with 27,317 shoppers by phone and/or email using loyalty card data to inform them of the recall.

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.