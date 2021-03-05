Hawaiian Bakery to Close After Nearly 170 Years in Business

HONOLULU — Locally owned and operated, Love’s Bakery, a fixture in Hawaii for over 169 years, will cease operations at the end of March due to losses attributable to Covid-19.

Interim president Daryce Hamamoto submitted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) letter to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Monday afternoon, stating the company will terminate 231 employees on March 31, 2021.

Haramoto says declining revenue, increased costs of ingredients, and replacing aging equipment became too much for the bakery to bear.

