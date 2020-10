HONOLULU, Hawaii – Hawaiian Pie Company has been nestled in a storefront just off Waiakamilo Road for only a few years ― yet a storied history is baked into its golden, flaky crust.

Their scrumptious delights started making their way around the state in the 1930s, when Yoshio Hori opened Holy’s Bakery in Kapaau.

His grandson eventually opened a location in Manoa in the 1970s, but now the next generation is running the family business.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: HawaiiNewsNow