Heirzoom Bakery Fennome Hungarian Pastries – a Little Bite of Luxury… Comfort, Nostalgia and Love

Bridgeton, New Jersey – While consumers continue to search the shelves and the internet for nostalgic foods to comfort their souls and their taste buds, Heirzoom Bakery has been doing what they always do, hand-crafting their treasured family recipe for flaky, buttery, jam-filled fennome Hungarian pastry.

“I was inspired to launch fennome Hungarian pastries to share our memories of family, tradition, celebrations and love,” shared Diane Holtaway, owner and founder of Heirzoom Bakery. Fennome, inspired by the word finom (Hungarian for fine, delicious, tasty, and elegant), is a treasured family recipe, baked and shared at every special family get-together. Every bite takes one back to the way home baking used to be. “We slather delicate swirls of flaky buttery pastry with sweet succulent fruit jams – Apricot, Raspberry and Strawberry. According to Diane, “What makes our product so special is that we practice the impeccable handcraftsmanship of an authentic Eastern European home baker, rolling a little luxury, nostalgia, comfort and love into every bite.” Like homemade, each pastry is unique, with distinctive textures and shapes consumers treasure, from in the package to their palate. Fennome Hungarian pastries are always made the old-fashioned way, with real butter, fresh cream cheese, and unbleached, unbromated flour, and without any artificial ingredients, added colors, flavors or preservatives of any kind.

Heirzoom Bakery fennome Hungarian pastries are available in two Grab “N” Go sizes. The original line contains three pastries presented on their own little gold pastry tray. New to the line are fennome Grande Singles – the same delicious spiral-rolled fruit-filled buttery pastry, but 50% larger, also presented on an individual gold tray. A dusting of pure cane demerara sugar adds a delicate crunch to the flaky spirals of pastry and jam.

Heirzoom Bakery fennome Hungarian pastries are also available in Ready to Bake (RTB) form in retail and bulk food service sizes. The RTB line fills the air with fennomenal aromas of fresh baked pastry, and so easy and convenient, direct from package to oven – customizable and versatile as well.

Heirzoom Bakery is not just a manufacturer of premium specialty baked goods. “We are so much more than that!” added Diane. To the generation who remembers, we take you back to a place almost forgotten. After taking a bite our customers often say something like “Wow, I remember my grandma made something like this but I haven’t had it in years!”

About Heirzoom Bakery: A woman-owned business founded and run by Diane Holtaway. Diane grew up in a family of home bakers. At a young age she worked side by side with her Mom and grandmothers mixing, rolling, baking and savoring. After a long career in the food industry she decided to launch Heirzoom Bakery to share her love for authentic treasured family recipes the way they are meant to be. Heirzoom Bakery fennome Hungarian pastries are produced at the prestigious Food Innovation Center @ Rutgers University. FDA inspected, 3rd Party Audited.

Please visit www.fennome.com