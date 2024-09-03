Hispanic Product Opportunities for In-Store Bakeries

A GROWING INFLUENCE.

Hispanics are at the forefront of the evolving American demographic, representing nearly a fifth of the U.S. population and wielding an estimated $3.2 trillion in buying power1 that continues to grow. As the primary drivers of U.S. population growth since 2010, Hispanics, the majority of which are U.S.-born, are showcasing significant cultural and economic influence.

DEDICATED TO DESSERT.

Fresh bakery desserts play a huge role in Hispanic households – enjoyed at the center of every celebration, as well as everyday conversation, and as after-dinner delights. From decorated cakes and ice cream cakes to cheesecakes and elevated desserts, Hispanic families purchase more than their fair share of desserts from in-store bakeries – totaling 20% of all ISB purchases.3 Staying in tune with the needs of Hispanic shoppers is vital to maximizing growth opportunities.

