Hobart Adds Upgraded Features to its Legacy+ 60-Quart Mixers

TROY, Ohio – Hobart, the premium commercial food equipment manufacturer known for designing and building some of the most reliable, must-have equipment, has announced upgrades to its Legacy+ ® HL600 and HL662 60-quart maximum heavy-duty mixers — features that enhance their already exceptional durability and performance.

The mixers now feature the Hobart-exclusive NoChipMax™ System, which includes a NoChip™ aluminum planetary with a metallic gray hybrid powder finish. This replaces the cast iron painted planetary previously found on both mixers. Along with being naturally corrosion resistant, this heat-treated aluminum planetary with a burnished finish is scratch resistant.

The NoChipMax System also includes a NoChip #12 taper attachment hub with a stainless-steel insert and die-cast cover. This prevents paint chipping for operators using a meat grinder or VS9 slicer attachment.

In addition, the HL600 commercial floor mixer and HL662 pizza dough mixer now feature the Hobart-exclusive FastStop™ technology. FastStop brings the planetary and agitator to a complete stop within three seconds when the operator turns off the mixer or if the bowl guard is open. This technology offers greater operator assurance and is also featured on the Hobart 80- and 140-quart Legacy+ mixers.

Both the Legacy+ HL600 and HL662 mixers include the PLUS System, which in addition to enabling the FastStop technology, also provides more power and up to 30% more mixing capacity, depending on the application. The PLUS System includes an exclusive combination of three technologies. VFDadvantage drives more power to the bowl and provides precise motor control, while maximum overheat protection and a reinforced planetary shaft system ensure the mixers can handle heavy, continuous mixing — batch after batch.

