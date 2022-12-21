Holiday Baked Goods – Is Your Bakery Ready?

As the holiday season approaches, many bakeries are gearing up to capitalize on the increased demand for holiday themed baked goods. There are several best practices that bakeries can implement in order to increase sales during this busy time of year.

TIP #1: OFFER A VARIETY OF HOLIDAY-THEMED BAKED GOODS

One way for bakeries to stand out during the season is to offer a selection of holiday-themed baked goods. This could include gingerbread cookies, peppermint bark, yule logs, and other treats that are associated with the holiday season. By offering these items, bakeries can appeal to customers who are looking for something special to enjoy during the holidays.

TIP #2: CREATE HOLIDAY GIFT BUNDLES AND GIFT CARDS

Another way for bakeries to promote and sell their treats during the holiday season is to create holiday gift bundles and gift cards. These can make great gifts for friends, family, and coworkers, and can help to introduce new customers to the bakery’s products. For example, a holiday gift bundle could include a selection of cookies, a loaf of bread, and a jar of jam. Even better, offer gift cards in bundles to bring back repeat customers after the holidays.

