Hometown Pie Company Owner Floored by Ongoing Success in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas Contest

To say that Hometown Pie Company owner Wanda Chaffin is surprised at her company’s success in the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition would be an understatement.

Chaffin says Hometown Pie Company, based in New Strawn, was nominated and announced earlier this year as one of the top 32 companies across the state.

Hometown Pie Company has defeated beef jerky from Pat’s Beef Jerky, custom limestone rock signs from Fisher Rocks and a scale model from Scale Structures in prior rounds of the competition. The company is known for its made-from-scratch pies, but Chaffin actually started her business based around cupcakes and a diner in Hartford. Five years ago, the pies started going out.

