How a Bakery is Breaking Down Barriers to Employment Through Open Hiring and Job-Development Programs

People can get trapped in cycles of poverty and unemployment for myriad reasons, many of which involve systemic issues and injustices. This reality can hold back entire communities, especially marginalized ones, and keeps us from reaching our full potential on innovation and economic growth as a nation. One business innovation that addresses one root of chronic poverty is open hiring.

Open hiring is the practice of hiring anyone who applies for a job, no questions asked. People put their names on a list and get a call to start work when an opening comes available. Greyston Bakery, founded in 1982, is a pioneer of the practice and has implemented it since the company first began. Through the Greyston Foundation, the company has worked to expand open hiring and other job-development programs.

“We want to educate as many people as we can on the possibility of open hiring,” says Joseph Kenner, president and CEO of Greyston Bakery. “Sometimes, if a business is really on the skeptical end of the spectrum, we tell them to open up just one job to open hiring. It doesn’t have to be a whole department. It is low risk. It can be whatever position you think works for your organization.”

