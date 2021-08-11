How Ai Drives Sustainability in Baked Goods Manufacturing

Emerging technology can be leveraged to boost efficiencies and reduce food waste in baking manufacturing.

The latest Bake to the Future podcast from American Bakers Association spotlights how artificial intelligence in the manufacturing process can drive sustainability and advance business performance.

“When you optimize a production line, you can have a big impact on food waste and sustainability,” said Liran Akavia, Co-Founder and COO of technology company Seebo.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association