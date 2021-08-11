How Ai Drives Sustainability in Baked Goods Manufacturing

American Bakers Association Bakery August 11, 2021

Emerging technology can be leveraged to boost efficiencies and reduce food waste in baking manufacturing.

The latest Bake to the Future podcast from American Bakers Association spotlights how artificial intelligence in the manufacturing process can drive sustainability and advance business performance.

“When you optimize a production line, you can have a big impact on food waste and sustainability,” said Liran Akavia, Co-Founder and COO of technology company Seebo.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association

Related Articles

Produce

California Giant Berry Farms Announce Strawberry Supplier’s Sustainability Certification

California Giant Berry Farms Produce August 27, 2020

California Giant Berry Farms and Measure to Improve, LLC (MTI) announce the Sustainably Grown certification of Satsuma Farms, strategic strawberry grower-partner for California Giant, under the rigorous standard of SCS Global Services. Satsuma Farms, located in Watsonville, California, is the first strawberry operation in the world to achieve this prestigious certification.