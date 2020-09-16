How Hillphoenix and Zone Mechanical Smart Design Offered Solution for Angelic Bakery Expansion

CONYERS, Ga. — Hillphoenix released a white paper titled “Making the World a ‘Yealthier’ Place” describing the need for a solution for Angelic Bakehouse’s rapid growth in sprouted grains and finished goods that ship all across America.

Angelic Bakehouse went under rapid growth in a short amount of time, and within one year, was experiencing the limitations of their existing refrigeration system operation. The company was feeling the stress of quickly freezing their breads down, packaging them and shipping them out to their customers.

This white paper examines the challenges Angelic Bakehouse had with the current system they had in place, the evaluation of their business, the best solutions to their refrigeration expansion needs and ultimately the benefits a CO 2 booster system offered in future-proofing their business.

George Psaris, Plant Manager of Angelic Bakehouse and the folks at Angelic Bakehouse have become believers. “We would recommend CO2 refrigeration to any food manufacturing plant having the need to blast freeze finished product very quickly using a safe, environmentally-friendly refrigeration process,” he confidently stated.

Zone Mechanical, a highly-regarded refrigeration contractor and Hillphoenix teamed up on the design validation, testing and decision to go with the recommendation of CO2 Booster refrigeration system so Angelic Bakehouse could have the proper refrigeration package that was crucial to the quality of their finished products.

The white paper covers:

Information concerning the process

The benefits of a CO2 Booster System and natural refrigerants

System design and components making up the system

For this and more, please read “Making the World a ‘Yealthier’ Place” – Hillphoenix and Zone Mechanical Team Up to Overcome Hurdle.”

