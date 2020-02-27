How Sourdough Bread Is Staging a Comeback Amid a Stagnant US Bread Industry

Bread has been a staple in the human diet for thousands of years. But for the last few decades, modern diets have villainized it.

On average, American consumers spent less money on bread in 2017 than they did just four years earlier. According to Nielsen, total bread sales in the United States have been stagnant since 2015, showing little to no growth leading up to 2020.

In an industry where small players battle low margins and excess capacity, the bread business has had to consolidate. Sara Lee Corp and Wonder Bread — two of the biggest names in bread — were bought out by publicly traded Flowers Foods in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

