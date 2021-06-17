How the Growing Consciousness Around Gut Health Impacts the Bakery Sector

The new research data from Taste Tomorrow, the world’s largest ecosystem for consumer understanding in bakery, patisserie and chocolate, shows that consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of a healthy digestion and intestinal flora. There is a growing understanding that diet does not only impact the gut, but also overall physical health and mental well-being. How can the bakery sector respond to the rising consumer awareness of the importance of gut health?

Gut health versus digestive health

First of all, let’s be clear about the terms digestive health and gut health. These are often seen as synonyms, but there’s a distinction between them. The digestive system or gastrointestinal tract is made up of several organs, including the liver, pancreas, stomach and gallbladder, and follows the whole food journey. The gut represents the last part of our digestive system and is composed of the small and the large intestine.

