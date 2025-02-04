How to Merchandise for Valentine’s Day in 3 Simple Steps

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and customers will be looking to bakeries for sweet ways to celebrate. Seasonal merchandising is a great way to take advantage of increased traffic, drive incremental profits and create an impression as a special occasion hot spot. Putting in a little extra effort on visual display, seasonal decorations and purposeful packaging can pay off big—here’s how:

Valentine’s Day Merchandising in 1, 2, 3!

Choose special sweets: Unlike holidays when patrons seek crowd-pleasing favorites, Valentine’s Day is a time when customers are looking for a unique treat for their special someone. It’s a great time to dress up classic flavors as well as try out new trends. Red velvet cupcakes and cream cheese frosting is classic and stunning—or take advantage of the sweet and salty trend with smoky bacon and caramel rolls.

