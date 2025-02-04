How to Merchandise for Valentine’s Day in 3 Simple Steps

General Mills Bakery February 4, 2025

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and customers will be looking to bakeries for sweet ways to celebrate. Seasonal merchandising is a great way to take advantage of increased traffic, drive incremental profits and create an impression as a special occasion hot spot. Putting in a little extra effort on visual display, seasonal decorations and purposeful packaging can pay off big—here’s how:

Valentine’s Day Merchandising in 1, 2, 3!

Choose special sweets: Unlike holidays when patrons seek crowd-pleasing favorites, Valentine’s Day is a time when customers are looking for a unique treat for their special someone. It’s a great time to dress up classic flavors as well as try out new trends. Red velvet cupcakes and cream cheese frosting is classic and stunning—or take advantage of the sweet and salty trend with smoky bacon and caramel rolls.

To learn the more steps, visit General Mills.

Related Articles

Floral

Costa Farms Unveils Holiday Décor Inspiration at Exclusive Atlanta Media Event 

Costa Farms Floral November 21, 2024

The onsite team showed guests creative ways to incorporate plants into holiday décor, from mantles to tabletops, and participated in hands-on stations. Activities included decorating monstera-shaped cookies, exploring plant wrapping techniques, crafting herbal wellness scrubs, and, for the final experience, previewing Costa Farms’ latest plant releases while engaging with their horticulturist, Justin Hancock, for expert advice.