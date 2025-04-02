How Your Small Bakery Can Crush Wedding Season

Ah, wedding season — that magical time of year when love is in the air, stress levels are through the roof, and the phrase “Can you make the buttercream flowers match my bouquet?” is uttered more times than you can count. If you run a bakery, wedding season isn’t just a busy time — it’s a full-contact sport. The orders pile up, the requests get weirder (“Can you make a cake shaped like our dog?”), and you start questioning all your life choices somewhere around cake number twelve.

But hey, wedding season isn’t just chaos — it’s a golden ticket to boost your revenue and get your bakery’s name out there. If you play your cards right, you can make it through with your sanity intact and a nice bump in your bottom line. So, grab a coffee (or something stronger), and let’s talk about how to make wedding season work for you without ending up face-down in a pile of powdered sugar.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Retail Bakers of America.

