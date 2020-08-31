H&S Bakery Seeks City Permit to Expand in Fells Point

Melody Simmons, Baltimore Business Journal Bakery August 31, 2020

The growing volume of bread, rolls and sweets cranked out daily at the H&S Bakery in Fells Point has reached maximum density.

The local landmark that cranks out thousands of baked goods each week has applied to the city Board of Municipal & Zoning Appeals to expand its packing facility onto a lot at 623 S. Caroline St. near a building where H&S already has offices.

The permit quest was the topic of a virtual hearing before the board on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Baltimore Business Journal

Related Articles