H&S Bakery Seeks City Permit to Expand in Fells Point

The growing volume of bread, rolls and sweets cranked out daily at the H&S Bakery in Fells Point has reached maximum density.

The local landmark that cranks out thousands of baked goods each week has applied to the city Board of Municipal & Zoning Appeals to expand its packing facility onto a lot at 623 S. Caroline St. near a building where H&S already has offices.

The permit quest was the topic of a virtual hearing before the board on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Baltimore Business Journal