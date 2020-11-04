H&S Bakery to Open Kneads, a New Harbor East Bakeshop and Cafe

Baltimore behemoth H&S Bakery is expanding with a new retail concept expected to open next summer.

Artisan bakeshop and cafe Kneads will move into a 17,000-square-foot space at 506 S. Central Ave., the company said Friday

The concept will specialize in hand-crafted breads and baked goods made from scratch in house, as well as a cafe menu featuring gourmet sandwiches, pastries and more. It will also offer artisanal bread products for wholesale to local restaurants and hotels.

