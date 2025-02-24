iba 2025: Design Competition ‘Bakery of The Future’ Launched

iba, the world’s leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, will take place in Düsseldorf from 18 – 22 May 2025. Artisan bakery is one of the focus topics. In order to master the current challenges in sales, innovative ideas in the area of shopfitting are in demand. Passionate visions from participants and students are being sought in the run-up to iba: the design competition ‘Bakery of the Future’ is inviting all creative minds to take part in the competition and submit their visions by 21 March 2025.

Munich – Shopfitting is a central theme at iba. In the run-up to the trade fair, the new design competition ‘The bakery of the future’ will be held on this topic, which is a decisive criterion for success in sales. The competition is looking for innovative ideas for modern bakeries and creative concepts that will help shape the future of shopfitting. Prizes will be awarded for sustainable shopping experiences. The designs can include a holistic shop concept – from the interior design to the smart integration of modern technologies and environmentally friendly materials. The vision of the bakery of the future could combine efficient working, an exceptional shopping experience and sustainable thinking. The criteria that are taken into account are: innovative interior Design, sustainability, technological integration, functionality and customer experience.

Participants can apply online and submit their vision as a photo or video. Deadline for entries is 21 March 2025. The best ideas for the future will be selected by a jury in advance and awarded at iba. The jury prizes are staggered according to 1st place (750 euros prize money), 2nd place (500 euros) and 3rd place (250 euros). The Audience Award is endowed with a separate prize of 750 euros. The award ceremony will take place on 20 May 2025 at 10 a.m. at the iba.FORUM.

Conditions of participation are online: Trainees, students (e.g. architecture, interior Design, carpentry, joinery, marketing, IT), interested parties, visitors and exhibitors at iba 2025 can take part in the competition. Persons who are professionally working in the field of shopfitting cannot take part.