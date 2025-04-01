IBA Gives Baking Trends a Stage

There is also a brand new concept of the iba.FOOD TRENDS AREA, where exhibitors present the latest trends from innovative raw materials and baking ingredients to snack ideas and healthy ingredients. At the iba.STAGE you can listen to informative presentations. Of course, there will also be tastings so that visitors can savor the brand new trends at iba.

Munich — Tradition meets innovation: international and national exhibitors at iba will be demonstrating how artisan bakery and the art of confectionery are constantly evolving. Innovative food trends are one of the focus topics at the leading trade fair for the baking sector in Hall 15. Conscious, mindful eating is a megatrend – gluten-free and vegan alternatives as well as high-fibre ingredients are key to a conscious lifestyle. New flavours from all over the world are also en vogue. Protein-rich food ingredients and more sustainable ingredients are also important, with a focus on reducing sugar and fat content. Local authenticity is also a major topic: consumers love baked goods with regional ingredients.

To learn more, please visit iba.