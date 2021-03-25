iba Postpones In-Person Conference to October 2023 in Munich

The organiser of the world’s leading trade fair iba, GHM Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen mbH, is postponing iba 2021. The next trade fair is set to take place in Munich from 22nd to 26th of October 2023. This is a result of there being no certainty that the trade fair will be able to maintain its international character — a decisive success factor for the event — and the need to provide the industry with a global offer and long-term planning security.

The world’s leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry will not be able to go ahead as planned from 24th to 28th of October 2021. In light of the uncertain forecasts, in particular in terms of the key success factor that is internationality, in close consultation with the owner and the representatives of the trade fair, GHM Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen mbH has taken the decision to move the event to 2023. Due to the uncertain development of the pandemic with continuing global travel restrictions, as well as a busy international trade fair schedule for the coming year, a staging of iba in 2022 is assessed as not advisable for all parties involved.

Planning security for all involved parties

Though iba enjoys great popularity despite the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the current uncertainties, especially against the international background of the trade fair, are reflected in many discussions in the industry. Dieter Dohr, Chairman of the Board of Management of GHM Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen mbH, on this: ‘We are sensing growing uncertainty in the industry over the question of whether to hold the trade fair in the autumn of 2021. We take our customers’ concerns very seriously, especially when it comes to their need to plan ahead. The continuing lack of a global opening perspective and the travel restrictions that will remain in place leave us no other option but to postpone iba 2021. The goal is to be able to present iba 2023 in its usual dimension with the same strength and quality. We are aware of our responsibility as a leading trade fair and, with today’s decision, we are ensuring that the industry will be able to plan both at an early stage and in the long term. We would like to expressly thank all those involved for their support over the past months and for placing their trust in us and the iba brand.’

As the representative of the entire community of exhibitors, the Advisory Board explicitly welcomes the decision to postpone, even though it has been a difficult one to make. Dr Krüger, Chairman of the iba Advisory Board, says: ‘We fully support this early, well-considered decision even though we very much regret that the industry will not be able to meet live at iba 2021 as planned this year.’

Michael Wippler, President of the German Bakers’ Confederation adds: ‘It is very regrettable that iba, as we love and know it, cannot take place this autumn. There is no substitute for being able to attend trade fairs in person and we all long for a face-to-face get-together, especially since there is a great need for exchange and an industry get-together. As bakers, we are optimists by nature and we are already looking forward to catching up with each other in person at the iba 2023!’

Outlook: iba.Connecting Experts in October 2021

Despite the postponement of the trade fair, the organisers and the German Bakers’ Confederation would like to bring the industry together in 2021 for a second time, this time on the usual iba date. Cathleen Kabashi, Head of iba, commenting on the approach: ‘The iba date is a fixture in the industry’s calendar and we are very sad not to be able to meet in person this autumn. Nevertheless: there is opportunity in every crisis. We are pleased to already have a tried-and-tested concept, thanks to our experience with the recently successful executed virtual networking and knowledge event, iba.Connecting Experts. It will allow the industry to network once again at the usual time, even in this unusual year. Despite all the digital possibilities, though, we are already looking forward to a face-to-face reunion with the entire iba family at the iba 2023!’

The preparations and planning that have already taken place for iba 2021 will be seamlessly transferred to the new date in 2023. You can pre-register for the second edition of the iba. Connecting Experts virtual networking and knowledge event that is set to take place from 25th to 28th of October 2021, at iba.de/en/connecting-experts.