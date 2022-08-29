IBIE Announces 2022 Best In Baking Award Winners

WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE)—the largest and most comprehensive event in the Western Hemisphere for the grain-based food industry—together with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, will recognize its 2022 BEST in Baking award winners during the triennial trade show, Sept. 17-21 in Las Vegas.

Introduced in 2010, the BEST in Baking program recognizes suppliers and bakers who are leading the way and tackling some of the industry’s most paramount topics. This year categories have expanded to address two increasingly important issues for the baking industry—automation & robotics and plant efficiency—making it the largest program to date.

• NEW! Automation & Robotics

• NEW! Plant Efficiency

• Product Innovation • Sanitation

• Sustainability

• Workforce Development

The coveted BEST in Baking designation brings with it a bevy of benefits including features in the pre-show issue of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, and industry-wide recognition in press releases, videos, the IBIE website and mobile app. Winners and honorable mentions will be presented with their awards during the Baking Expo™ at the RBA Bakers Center’s Presentation Stage, where winners will have the opportunity to share about their achievements with the attendees. The awards presentation ceremonies will take place as follows:

Product Innovation + Sustainability: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Automation / Robotics + Plant Efficiency: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Sanitation + Workforce Development: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

2022 INDUSTRY HONORS INCLUDE:

1. SUSTAINABILITY

Equipment, ingredients, packaging, technology, or another process that improves efficiency, reduces energy use, reduces environmental impact, and/or otherwise brings notable sustainability to the baking industry.

*Recognizing Suppliers Only.

Ingredients:

Avena Foods Ltd. – Oat and Pulse Regenerative Agriculture Innovation Project | Booth: 7127

Cargill – PalmWise | Booth: 5453

CIRANDA, Inc. – Organic, Non-GMO and Fair Trade | Booth: 7339

Corbion – Ultra Fresh Portfolio | Booth: 2945/5847

Dragsbæk – Naturli’ Foods Vegan Block | Booth: 6574

IFF – Enovera 3001 Bakery Enzyme | Booth: 2809

Sugaright (CSC Sugar) – Clean Label, Natural, Non-GMO | Booth: 7705

Equipment:

[TOP HONORS] AMF Bakery Systems – Sustainable Oven Service | Booth: 3801, 3435, 3601, 3625, 3825

Air Management Technologies, Inc. – EPI-Vision System | Booth: 4239

AMF Bakery Systems – MB-VITA Tunnel Oven by AMF Den Boer | Booth: 3801, 3435, 3601, 3625, 3825

Babb Group – The BABBCO CleanBake Tunnel Ovens | Booth: 1645

Bakon USA Food Equipment – Multiwasher by Somengil | Booth: 901

Bundy Baking Solutions – American Pan ePAN Bread Pans | Booth: 2625

Heuft Thermo-Oel GmbH & Co. KG – Hybrid Heat Exchanger | Booth: 1267

Middleby Bakery Group, Auto-Bake Serpentine – F3 Fossil Fuel Free Convection Oven, Baker Thermal Solutions Rapid Bake Oven, Stewart Systems Viper “Oil-Free” Oven Chain, and Sveba Dahlen Artista Deli Modular Stone Tunnel Oven | Booth: 3201

Middleby Food Processing – Continuous Vacuum Cooling | Booth: 3201, 2817, 3101

Sugden Ltd. – Line Efficiencies | Booth: 4613

T&T Consulting & Engineering – New Generation Indirect Fired Tunnel Oven | Booth: 572

Packaging:

IMA Ilapak – Delta VacMap | Booth: 3253

Inline Plastics – Reborn | Booth: 6036

LeMatic – Airless Band Seals for Bulk Packing, AutoiNet Portal, and Motorized Cut Knife | Booth: 2601

Logistics:

FlexiBake – ERP, MetriX DSD, MetriX OOP, MetriX Lite | Booth: 6546

2. SANITATION

A sanitation strategy is of utmost importance to bakery facilities in the wake of contamination, recalls and other public events. This category recognizes bakers and suppliers that are developing or utilizing innovative sanitation equipment, infrastructure materials like floors and walls, products, technology, or software that improve sanitation procedures, streamline facility maintenance, improve food safety, reduce environmental impact, or otherwise brings a notable level of innovation to the baking industry.

*Recognizing Supplies and Bakers.

Supplier:

[TOP HONORS] Middleby Food Processing – Vyv Antimicrobial LED Lighting | Booth: 3201, 2817, 3101

AMF Bakery Systems – ADD-S Bread Make-up System by AMF Flex and SFA Artisan Bread Line by AMF Tromp | Booth: 3801, 3435, 3601, 3625, 3825

Babb Group – The BABBCO CleanBake IR Oven | Booth: 1645

Burford Corp., a Middleby Company – Flush-In-Place System | Booth: 3101

CFS, an Intralox Company – Sesame Allergen Management and FoodSafe Conveyor Program | Booth: 3453

ChemxWorks – DECARBONATOR | Booth: 1064

Dough Tech – AM315 Sanitary Bread Moulder | Booth: 6018/6119

Eaglestone, Inc. – Sanitary Conveyors| Booth: 5713

Flexco – FGP Food Grade Primary Cleaner with External Spring and Novitool Amigo Splice Press | Booth: 5609

FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. – Ambient Spiral | Booth: 4647

Goodway Technologies – Dry Steam Cleaning & Sanitation Accessories| Booth: 437

HaF Equipment – Moovinator | Booth: 7305

Nexcor Food Safety Technologies – KLEANZ Swab Connect | Booth: 4164/6927

3. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Despite a booming economy, bakery manufacturing positions are going unfilled and skilled workers are becoming hard to come by. This category will honor bakers and suppliers who are developing programs that foster sustainable development and ongoing growth of the baking industry workforce.

*Recognizing Supplies and Bakers.

Supplier:

[TOP HONORS] Puratos, Puratos Bakery School – Pennsauken NJ School District | Booth: 3644

Burford Corp., a Middleby Company – Creative Recruiting | Booth: 3101

IFF, Training Industry – Customers, and Academia | Booth: 2809

Retail Bakery:

[TOP HONORS] Dawn Foods – Women’s Leadership Development Program | Booth: 1601

4. PRODUCT INNOVATION

From snack bars to cronuts, the baking industry is constantly bringing new, innovative products to market. Bakeries that have implemented notable improvements related to ingredient sourcing, product development, packaging, and/or distribution to drive growth of a specific bakery product or product line and the bakery’s overall business.

*Recognizing Bakers Only.

Wholesale | High-Volume Bakery:

[TOP HONORS] Grupo Bimbo – Sustainably Baked Supán & OroWeat 100% Whole Grain Organic Bread, including Net Zero Carbon Mobility and Regenerative Agriculture

Wholesale | Intermediate-Volume Bakery:

[TOP HONORS] Lenny & Larry’s – The Complete KickStart Breakfast Bars

Flax4Life – Industrial Compostable Plant-Based Packaging for its Retail Muffins, Brownies, and Cookies

Retail Bakery:

[TOP HONORS] Nick Vina Artisan Bakery – Healthier Choice Bread

Sweet Life Specialty Foods – Heart Cakes

Victoria’s Sugar Shack – Vintage Traveling Bakery Truck

5. PLANT EFFICIENCY – NEW FOR 2022

Equipment, ingredients, packaging, technology, or another process not related to automation or robotics that improves operational efficiency.

*Recognizing Bakers and Suppliers.

Supplier:

[TOP HONORS] Bundy Baking Solutions – Synova AccuTech Pan Greaser | Booth: 2625

Intralox – S560 Tight Transfer | Booth: 3453

Harvest Food Solutions – Business Central for Bakeries | Booth: 957

Magnetic Products, Inc. – Intell-I-Mag | Booth: 7058

MECATHERM – M-Care Digital Solutions | Booth: 2131

Nexcor Food Safety Technologies – CAMS-PM Maintenance Management | Booth: 4164/6927

ORBIS Corp. – XpressBulk Merchandising Tray | Booth: 2065

Wherefour Inc. – Wherefour ERP/MRP | Booth: 5818

Wholesale | High-Volume Bakery:

[TOP HONORS] Grupo Bimbo – GBConnected Monitoring System

Grupo Bimbo, Renewable Energy Storage System

6. AUTOMATION & ROBOTICS – NEW FOR 2022

Equipment or other technology that automates a manual process, improving throughput and reducing labor requirements.

*Recognizing Suppliers Only.

Suppliers:

[TOP HONORS] Apex Motion Control – Baker-Bot | Booth: 612

ABI – Vision System Platform | Booth: 2131

AMF Bakery Systems – Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Smart Topping Applicator by AMF Tromp | Booth: 3801, 3435, 3601, 3625, 3825

AMF Bakery Systems and Intralox – EZ Diverter by AMF Convay | Booth: 3801, 3435, 3601, 3625, 3825

AXIS Automation LLC – AXIS Platinum Series LD Depositor | Booth: 3777

BeeHex – Cake Writer | Booth: 6334

Benchmark – InFlight AC | Booth: 4244

Cimcorp Automation – MultiPick Gantry Robot Solution and AGV Delivery | Booth: 7527

Hayon Manufacturing Corp. – Model 6700 and 6400 Series Select-A-Spray | Booth: 3467

Haystack Data Solutions – Data Science for Food

KPM Analytics – In-Line & Over-Line Vision Inspection Technologies | Booth: 635

LeMatic – Pattern Former | Booth: 2601

Print on Foods – Flexprint IL 500

Rexfab – Pan Stacker-Unstacker | Booth: 1355

Stäubli Robotics – TX2 Six-Axis Robots | Booth: 7255

Judges were selected based on their expertise in sustainability and baking best practices and tasked with evaluating entries based on a number of criteria, including impact on the environment, community and workforce. Judges included:

Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, Group Editorial Director, BNP Media

Jeff Dearduff, Consultant, JED Coaching & Consulting

Josh Skow, CEO, Roaring Fork Capital

Mike Pierce, President, The Austin Group

“What started as an initiative towards sustainability has grown to encompass so much more,” said Dennis Gunnell, IBIE 2022, Chair. “We’re proud of the progress our industry is making and we’re thrilled we can recognize their efforts on the global stage of IBIE.”

“We are honored to partner with IBIE on this important program spotlighting innovation across key areas of baking, including sustainability, efficiency, safety, and more,” said Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, Group Publisher, BNP Media. “The 2022 response to the BEST in Baking Program has been phenomenal, which is a testament to the good work underway across our industry.”

For more information, or to register for IBIE 2022, visit www.BakingExpo.com.

ABOUT IBIE

The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) is the most significant event in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together all segments of the grain-based foods industry. Held in Las Vegas every three years, IBIE gathers the baking community to fuel the next generation of bakers, promote economic growth, educate and advance the future of baking together. The expo offers the complete range of equipment, supply and ingredient solutions and showcases the newest baking technology. Owned by the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA), with support from the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), all proceeds from this non-profit event are invested back into the industry. IBIE 2022 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 18-21, 2022, with a full day of education on Sept. 17.