IDDBA Adds to General Session Lineup

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli February 28, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is excited to announce that they have added three more acclaimed speakers to their General Session lineup. Dennis Snow of Snow & Associates, Inc, food lover Padma Lakshmi, and life enthusiast Jon Dorenbos will be taking the stage in Indianapolis, IN at IDDBA 2020 on May 31-June 2.

Dennis Snow will showcase his knowledge by conducting a group workshop that will focus on enhancing your businesses customer service through the art of customer experiences on Saturday, May 30. Attendees will also find Snow on the General Session stage the following day, Sunday, May 31, where he will deliver a presentation.

Jon Dorenbos will be on deck for General Session on Sunday, May 31. Dorenbos is known for his contagious positive outlook on life. His life journey has shaped him into the enthusiastic and optimistic presenter he is today.

Visit Padma Lakshmi, host of Top Chef, on Monday, June 1, for an interview style session where you can learn more about her and hear her story!

IDDBA’s annual tradeshow attracts more than 10,000+ attendees and over 800 exhibiting companies. With over 40 countries represented, the IDDBA tradeshow is the largest industry-only show for dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice.

Register for IDDBA 2020 today and receive the special Early Bird rates to save up to $100 per badge! To learn more about the show, visit IDDBA at iddba.org.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

