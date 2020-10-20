IDDBA Announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announced the 2020-2021 Officers and Board of Directors at their Annual Business Meeting, which was recently held. Gaetano Auricchio, Executive Vice President of BelGioioso Cheese, Inc., was announced to resume the role as the association’s Chairman of the Board.

IDDBA also announced the departure of 11-year board member, Erik Waterkotte, from The Fresh Group and nine-year board member, John Wellenzohn, from Rich Products Corporation. Waterkotte and Wellenzohn provided IDDBA with insight and experience. Their dedication and service to IDDBA and the industry will be remembered.

View the full list of 2020-2021 Board of Directors on IDDBA’s website here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.