IDDBA Announces June Webinar Schedule

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in June. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and non-members.

June 4: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report.

June 4, 11 a.m. CT

June 23: Change the Cheese, Change the Recipe

Like many of us, your shoppers are looking for creative ideas for at-home meals. And one ingredient in particular can make an ordinary dish extraordinary: cheese! Join Michael Landis, MICHAEL LANDIS LLC, Food & Beverage Educational Services, as he shows you how using different types of cheeses in the same recipes can create new flavor profiles and tastes. Share these with your customers and drive even more interest in your store’s cheese offerings!

June 23, Noon CT

June 30: Food Safety Management Can Be a Risky Business

Food safety is a fundamental component of all businesses operating in the retail food space, and having a food safety management plan in place is vital in helping to ensure that the food produced, sold, and consumed by shoppers is safe to eat. Join SCS Global Services and learn about the concept of risk assessment and management and its application in driving Food Safety (HACCP), Food Defense (TACCP) and Food Vulnerability (VACCP) as a cohesive tool in a Food Safety Management System.

June 30, Noon CT

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.