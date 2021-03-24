IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in April, May

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in April and May. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

April 6: Cheese Spotlight

Last year presented unimaginable challenges for countless people here in the United States and abroad. The COVID-19 pandemic took life as we knew it and forced us all into a new normal. The impact of this new normal on the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry was profound. Join IRI for an in-depth look at look at how cheese has performed at retail; how new buyers who entered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the category; and how innovation in premium and plant-based items has changed the industry.

April 6, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zj56UAgzTu2_qib3Yn2Y4A

April 15: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

April 15, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6IUkbAayT4aa5tNUTbXOnw

April 27: The U.S. Retail Market for Plant-Based Foods

The U.S. plant-based retail market is a multi-billion dollar market, and growing rapidly. Join IDDBA and The Good Food Institute for a live webinar that will provide an overview of newly released sales data and insights for plant-based foods in the U.S. retail market, using custom plant-based categories created by refining standard SPINS categories.

April 27, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ORNlxZFXQRy68D-DeHof0Q

April 28: Creating Virtual Educational Programs

For many of us, 2020 was the year of the virtual meeting platform. And for many retailers and manufacturers in the food sector, it’s become an invaluable tool for educating clients and consumers on a variety of different topics. Join Michael Landis of Michael Landis Food & Beverage Educational Services as he takes you through the steps in developing and conducting a successful virtual educational experience.

April 28, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QVi2CBIpSDKRDYLlTojKdw

May 11: Understanding the Provisions of the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard

Scheduled to take effect in January 2022, the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard is a national mandatory standard for disclosing foods that are or may be bioengineered. The standard impacts food retailers, manufacturers, importers, and other organizations that package and label food for retail sale or sell bulk food items. Join the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a live webinar that will provide a broad overview of the standard and its requirements for compliance.

May 11, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N03ouDEWQ0S_XCHZdrWYKw

May 13: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

May 13, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u_xlngj5TsOZyIa73RdoEQ

