IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in February, March

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in February and March. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

Feb. 9: Predictions and Projections in the Grocery Sector for 2021

To say that 2020 was a challenging year is an understatement. Now that we’ve turned the calendar to a new year, what can food retailers and manufacturers expect in 2021?

Join Acosta Sales and Marketing as it explores the grocery shopping landscape, consumer shopping behaviors and patterns, and the CPG sector.

You’ll get answers to such questions as:

• Are shoppers still concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic or is this waning?

• Are people dining out or eating at home?

• How are consumers feeling about the future?

• What will be most important to shoppers post-COVID?

• Will COVID shopping behaviors remain or will shoppers revert back to pre-COVID patterns?

• What can the CPG industry expect in 2021?

Feb. 9, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kqUWKgf7TAqfTXqNvrB42g

Feb 18: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

Feb. 18, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xj8JNeH-Sq-1BgvEflU_OQ

March 2: The Outlook for the Dairy Industry in 2021

Join Mike McCully of The McCully Group as he offers his insights and perspectives on the state of the dairy industry in 2021.

Among the topics covered will be:

• A review of the key industry drivers, including milk production, feed costs, and government-buying.

• A price outlook for balance of 2021 for major dairy products.

• A look at potential scenarios in a post-COVID world.

March 2, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v9hlpz5gTvC9F5K9kTUWkA

March 18: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

March 18, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K8wpQBJZTiazPFxpY-WiUw

