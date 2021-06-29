IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in July

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in July. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

July 15: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

July 15, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WFsm-d4jSzeY41nksV6rIQ

July 21: Dairy Industry Update and What’s Ahead for the Remainder of 2021 and Into 2022

Join Mike McCully of The McCully Group as he provides a mid-year update of the dairy industry, as well as predictions for the second half of 2021 and into 2022. Among the topics covered will be: latest dairy market drivers; grain and feed market update; second half of 2021 outlook; and an initial look at 2022 ahead of budget season.

July 21, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vqDXD4uMQ12H5R7m2sbqfA

July 27: What’s Next for Perishables eCommerce

Prior to pandemics and lockdowns and viruses and all the chaos of 2020, e-Commerce as a perishables shopping option was on the rise. It is no great secret or surprise that last year brought with it a noticeable spike in consumer adoption of eCommerce options. In some cases, suppliers and retailers were prepared for the surge. In many instances, they were not. Category Partners, LLC will look at how consumers have responded to the eCommerce offerings and platforms and address the question of how much eCommerce may be impacted by consumers returning to in-store shopping and the extent to which that impact may vary by department.

July 27, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zRCJNiq-QaS8YVu4TNhLYQ

