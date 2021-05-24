IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in June, July

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in June and July. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

June 8: China E-commerce for Food Brands: Activating the World’s Largest Market

Join IDDBA and WPIC Marketing + Technologies for an insightful conversation around what it takes for dairy, deli, and other food brands to succeed in the Chinese market. From small and medium-sized brands to global enterprise organizations in the sector, learn about China’s food market and the opportunities that online commerce presents to North American food brands in 2021.

June 8, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hpk7lsCKQHyHOyCperRruA

June 15: Dairy Spotlight

As we lap the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth that many dairy categories saw in 2020 and even early into 2021 are beginning to slow down. Join Melissa Rodriguez of IRI as she explores the key factors of this slowness and what it means for dairy going forward.

June 15, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__cfDp5WpQyOzHhPCEohTEA

June 17: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

June 17, 11 a. m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XdlPtWlfTneRZCxuvJNCyw

June 22: Supplier Secrets for Growing Fresh Sales, Slashing Food Waste and Creating an Unbreakable Retailer Bond

The grocery retail industry is under massive pressure to keep up with changing consumer behavior, growing competition, and preparing for unplanned volume surges — all while trying to manage razor-thin margins. If costs aren’t tightly controlled, profits will disappear and even small fluctuations in sales or overhead can drastically impact business. Join Shelf Engine and Russ Davis Wholesale as they share best practices and strategies for suppliers looking to transform their operations to slash food waste and grow sales for their fresh products that will delight any retailer for years to come.

June 22, 1 p.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sgyUmT99ROm2kYzNtmPGLg

July 15: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

July 15, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WFsm-d4jSzeY41nksV6rIQ

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and a trends report. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.