IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in November

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in November. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

Nov. 3: Cake-Decorating Ideas and Tips for the Upcoming Holidays

The winter holiday season is just around the corner. What cake designs, colors, and trends should your bakery department be thinking of for catching your shoppers’ attention? Join DecoPac for an educational and interactive session on trending themes for New Year’s and Valentine’s Day 2022.

Nov. 3, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2as8unKxQ1GisHOePgR1Gg

Nov. 11 : COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

Nov. 11, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1ETvZ99_TYyTr6V7_RJsYQ

Nov. 16: Deli Meat and Prepared Foods Spotlight

No area of the store sets the tone more for the shopping trip than the deli. From sandwiches to prepared meals to grab-and-go deli sliced meats and cheese programs, the deli continues to innovate to fulfill consumer demand for convenient meal options. Join IRI as it takes a deep dive into sales and consumer trends and drivers of this highly influential grocery department and opportunities for future growth.

Nov. 16, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lAzpL1LvT1CXM–46d0pWw

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit www.iddba.org.