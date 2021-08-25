IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in September

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in September. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

Sept. 8: Addressing Supply Chain Issues, Inventory Concerns, and Shopper Behavior in the Retail Food Industry

The past 18 months have created challenges in the retail food industry. Pandemic disruption, food service decline, incredible velocity gains, and consumers’ adoption of digital shopping have all added to this most unusual year. That leads to the question of what to do next. Join SAP for an informative webinar that will address supply chain gaps; how to pivot to a more technology-driven consumer; digital transformation; and the future role of machine-learning and artificial intelligence.

Sept. 8, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5xlnj_7fQdabeAfG5oTOQQ

Sept. 16: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

Sept. 16, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Ev8Y-yETq6DM9OCdbV_2w

Sept. 21: Bakery Spotlight

Shoppers have been on a roller coaster of rapidly changing food needs since early 2020. These varying day-to-day and special occasion disruptions have arguably affected no department in the store more directly then baked goods, in both the aisle and in the perimeter areas. Join Jonna Parker of IRI as she shares where growth within baked goods is coming from – across both perimeter and in-aisle categories – and the critical roles that baked goods can play in solving consumer needs as we enter this new normal.

Sept. 21, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UE6Cvhh4SWOwZeeSz–6TQ