IDDBA Publishes New COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their weekly COVID-19 Impact report today. The association publishes a new report every week on Tuesday.

This week’s report found that 65% of consumers expect the economic crisis to last at least 12 more months — the highest percentage across all survey waves and near double that of the 37% who expected the economy to need a year to recover back in March. 210 Analytics analyzed the IRI weekly sales findings, made possible by IDDBA, to help understand how dairy, deli and bakery sales are developing throughout the pandemic. The net effect was a cross-store sales increase of 8.5% versus year ago during the week ending August 2, its lowest gain in many weeks.

Access the full impact report here.

Review previously published impact reports and webinars here.

