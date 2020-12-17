IDDBA Publishes New COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has announced their latest COVID-19 Impact report. These reports from IDDBA are monthly updates to the COVID-19 situation with interest in Bakery, Dairy, Deli Meat, Deli Cheese, and Deli Prepared.

This report has found that November sales are dominated by Thanksgiving, making it a much tougher month to achieve sales growth any year. Throughout November, food spending at retail experienced a boost for center store food and beverages as well as produce and meat. Sales gains in center store (+10.8%) outpaced those in fresh (+7.8%), though the meat department had another strong month. To the contrary, the dairy and bakery departments had their slowest month since March and the comeback of the deli department stalled, at -2.3%.

