IDDBA Releases Latest COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their latest monthly COVID-19 Impact report.

Readers will find that this recent report shows that October retail dollars continued to pace well ahead of 2019 levels, at +8.6% for total edibles (all store food and beverages including alcohol, grocery and fresh foods).

Access the full report here.

Review the previous reports here.

Note: This report utilizes IRI Integrated Fresh syndicated product hierarchy which places perishables products in the departments where they are commonly found across majority of retailers within the country. This research and fact-based approach to an agnostic, industry view of item placement is made possible in cooperation with IDDBA.

