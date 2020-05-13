IDDBA Releases Latest Industry COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association has published their latest COVID-19 Impact report today.

This week’s report found that total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, gained 18.3%, down just slightly from the very strong late April performance. Dairy has emerged as a sales powerhouse ever since the onset of coronavirus in the US and the week of May 3 was no different. Deli cheese continued to have double-digit increases, whereas deli meat dropped back down to the gains seen in late March and early April. All areas within the packaged baked good aisle saw sales gains during the week of May 3.

Access the full report here.

There will not be a weekly COVID-19 Impact webinar this Thursday. Instead IDDBA will host a webinar on May 13th at 12:00 pm CST, where they will do a deep dive into COVID-19’s impact on the dairy, deli, and bakery departments. Register for that webinar here.

