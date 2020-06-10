IDDBA Shares Latest COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their latest COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that dairy sales have been performing well amid the pandemic, but with limited operations in the deli-prepared and in-store bakery areas sales results have been mixed for total deli and bakery. The special feature this week is Pizza.

Access the full report here.

Readers can also find the previous reports and COVID-19 Impact report webinars here.

