IDDBA Teams with Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development to Offer Leadership Certificate Program

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is helping professionals in the retail food industry develop elite leadership skills through a special certificate program offered by the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development, an affiliate of the Wisconsin School of Business.

Taught by top-ranked faculty, industry experts, and peers, the IDDBA Leadership Certificate will cover such topics as:

Proven, researched leadership behaviors that create personal and organization success.

What today’s customers want and expect from a business that feeds their passions for food, health, and sustainability.

Awareness of organization context and culture, which allows individuals to respond more thoughtfully to rapid changes in business circumstances.

How to gain deep consumer insight using trend analysis and the latest social media methods.

Methods to analyze performance impact and efficiencies in product sales and inventory.

“2020 was a tough year for many business professionals, but despite the uncertainties and new ways of engaging consumers and clients, many leaders rose to the challenges,” said Jessica Ives, professional development coordinator at IDDBA. “Leaders can emerge from, or exist at, any level within the organization, as well as hold any title. If you are one of these leaders and are interested in continuing to develop your skills, the IDDBA Leadership Certificate program offers that opportunity.”

The 10-session IDDBA Leadership Certificate program will be held on select days beginning on July 13, 2021. The program will be conducted entirely online, with no on-site attendance required.

Program tuition is $3,075 per person for IDDBA members and $4,075 per person for nonmembers. Registration deadline is May 28, 2021, and class size will be limited to 20 individuals. Participants who complete the course will receive a Professional Certificate in Retail Leadership from the Center for Professional and Executive Development.

