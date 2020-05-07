IDDBA Updates Webinar Series Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars this week and throughout May. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers. Please see below for webinar descriptions and registration links.

Upcoming webinars include:

May 13: How COVID-19 Shopper Behavior is Impacting Dairy, Deli and Bakery

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive unprecedented changes within the food landscape. Economic and social challenges are changing consumers’ food shopping, cooking and consumption behavior, and there continues to be wide-reaching impacts on store shelves, supply chains and shopping experiences. The majority of shoppers remain extremely concerned about the coronavirus, and their shopping behaviors continue to reflect those concerns.

The pandemic has also led to a considerable amount of actionable key learnings about foods across the grocery store, especially within fresh perimeter departments like dairy, deli and baked goods. As we go forward into a new reality, what can we learn about the pandemic’s impact on fresh foods in the current landscape and the role they will play in the future?

During this webinar, a more in-depth and consumer focused look than the weekly sales trend updates, IRI will share:

The dairy, deli and bakery categories that played a significant role in the early, middle and most recent days of the pandemic and what categories suffered.

How baskets and channel buying in these departments are different from pre-COVID-19 behaviors.

How income, locality and health and wellness attitudes are impacting what is purchased in dairy, deli and bakery as well as total fresh.

Key learnings for the industry from this unique situation, including the opportunities ahead for retailers and suppliers within dairy, deli and bakery.

May 13, Noon CT

May 14: Weekly COVID-19 Impact Report

The May 14th weekly COVID-19 Impact Report webinar will no longer be hosted, as we’ll be presenting a more in-depth webinar the day prior.

