IDDBA Webinar Series Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars this week and throughout May. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers. Please see below for webinar descriptions and registration links.

Upcoming webinars include:

April 29: The State of Cheese

In the consumer packaged goods industry, there are not many categories that can tout reaching nearly every household in the United States. Natural cheese is one of those categories, finding itself in over 95% of US households and driving nearly $19 billion in annual sales.

In this live IDDBA webinar, IRI will update you on how cheese has performed at retail, how snacking trends have impacted the category, and how the rise of plant-based protein sources has changed the dairy industry.

Attendees will learn:

• Where growth is coming from and why it’s harder to come by.

• How macro trends around snacking are shaping the future of dairy case and deli cheese.

• How consumer interest in plant-based protein is driving innovation.

April 29, Noon CT

April 30: Weekly COVID-19 Impact Report

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics to bring you weekly updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors.

Join IDDBA each Thursday for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end of the presentation for audience questions.

April 30, 11 a.m. CT

May 6: Non-GMO Project and USDA Organic: Choosing the Right Label For You

Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA Organic are compatible labeling programs with some overlap in their process and applicability. Understanding the evaluation and labeling requirements for each program is essential to choosing to participate in either, or both, programs. This engaging, one-hour webinar explores how both programs are administered, prerequisite requirements for participation, and how to ensure the right program for specific needs and goals.

May 6, Noon CT

May 7: Weekly COVID-19 Impact Report

May 7, 11 a.m. CT

May 13: How COVID-19 Shopper Behavior is Impacting Dairy, Deli and Bakery

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive unprecedented changes within the food landscape. Economic and social challenges are changing consumers’ food shopping, cooking and consumption behavior, and there continues to be wide-reaching impacts on store shelves, supply chains and shopping experiences. The majority of shoppers remain extremely concerned about the coronavirus, and their shopping behaviors continue to reflect those concerns.

The pandemic has also led to a considerable amount of actionable key learnings about foods across the grocery store, especially within fresh perimeter departments like dairy, deli and baked goods. As we go forward into a new reality, what can we learn about the pandemic’s impact on fresh foods in the current landscape and the role they will play in the future?

During this webinar, a more in-depth and consumer focused look than the weekly sales trend updates, IRI will share:

The dairy, deli and bakery categories that played a significant role in the early, middle and most recent days of the pandemic and what categories suffered.

How baskets and channel buying in these departments are different from pre-COVID-19 behaviors.

How income, locality and health and wellness attitudes are impacting what is purchased in dairy, deli and bakery as well as total fresh.

Key learnings for the industry from this unique situation, including the opportunities ahead for retailers and suppliers within dairy, deli and bakery.

May 13, Noon CT

May 14: Weekly COVID-19 Impact Report

May 14, 11 a.m. CT

