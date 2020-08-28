IDDBA Webinar Series September Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in September. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

September 16: Driving Force Behind Dairy Performance

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of dairy categories have experienced tremendous growth, with many manufacturers struggling to keep up. Join Melissa Rodriguez of IRI as she explores key trends that will continue to propel dairy sales for the rest of 2020 and into 2021. Topics covered will include:

* Total store and Dairy15 trends, both current and pre-pandemic.

* The role of channel shifting (including e-commerce).

* The long-term impact of COVID-19 on assortment.

* How holistic health jumps back in the driver’s seat as consumers look for foods to fuel their overall immune system.

September 16, Noon CT. Register here.

September 23: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

September 23, 11 a.m. CT. Register here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.