IDDBA’s Newest COVID-19 Impact Report Released

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli July 1, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their most recent COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that Father’s Day week showed very strong results for departments across the store. Sales gains went up against a regular week in 2019 with last year’s Father’s Day falling a week earlier in the season. Total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, improved to their highest point since mid-May, at +16.1%. But both center-store edibles and the fresh departments outpaced total store sales, at 19.1%

Access the full report here.

Review IDDBA’s previous COVID-19 Impact reports and webinars here.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

