IDDBA’s Newest COVID-19 Impact Report Released

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their most recent COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report found that Father’s Day week showed very strong results for departments across the store. Sales gains went up against a regular week in 2019 with last year’s Father’s Day falling a week earlier in the season. Total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, improved to their highest point since mid-May, at +16.1%. But both center-store edibles and the fresh departments outpaced total store sales, at 19.1%

Access the full report here.

