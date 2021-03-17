IFF Launches New Range of Anti-Staling Amylases for Sweet Baked Goods

SHANGHAI, CHINA – IFF announced today the launch of POWERFresh® and POWERSoft® range of enzymes in China. These products are marketed under the Danisco® range of food ingredients that is now part of the IFF family.

Improver houses and bakeries in China are always looking to enhance consumer eating experiences, while improving productivity and reducing product returns. To help them meet these challenges, IFF introduces new POWERFresh® and POWERSoft® enzymes, expanding its current range of freshness solutions in China.

POWERFresh® and POWERSoft® enzymes offer improver houses and industrial bakeries excellent anti-staling solutions that deliver the desired taste, texture and shelf-keeping characteristics in cakes, sweet rolls and buns while maintaining the desired shape and volume. They are specially formulated to deliver ultimate softness and moistness that consumers crave for in sweet baked goods, addressing the needs of a category that is driven by indulgence.

“Chinese consumers increasingly expect their baked goods to not only taste great, they should also be soft, have a good texture and crumb, and with excellent keeping qualities,” said Lai See Lee, regional industry leader, Asia Pacific, Food Enzymes. “Our POWERFresh® and POWERSoft® enzymes are essential solutions to help the bakeries optimize their recipes and satisfy their customers’ evolving preferences.”

“These innovative enzymes have a higher sugar tolerance in dough compared to regular softening enzymes, making them particularly performant in delivering greater taste and texture appeal while improving productivity, flexibility and sustainability. They can also be applied in a broad variety of recipes without affecting the overall production process,” she adds.

IFF produces enzymes that deliver sustainable innovations across a wide variety of food and beverage products. Learn more about the POWERFresh® and POWERSoft® enzymes and other solutions at https://www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com/product-range/food-enzymes/bakery-enzymes.html. Alternatively, follow the latest news on our food and beverage solutions on Twitter and LinkedIn.

